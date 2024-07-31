Wednesday Morning News – July 31

Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are currently 16 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, and all are being observed. The fire hazard is low north of the Highway 11 corridor and along the James Bay coast then moderate to high along the Hudson Bay coast. The fire hazard is moderate for areas around Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Temiskaming Shores, Greater Sudbury and North Bay. The fire hazard is high for areas between Highways 129 and 144, and east of Parry Sound and Powassan.
News Tidbits:
- Sault College has received $250,000 from the provincial government through the Ontario Micro-credentials Challenge Fund, and will develop and offer five new micro-credential courses in Business Analytics: Content Creation Using AI, Business Analysis Fundamentals, Microsoft Power BI Fundamentals, Data Analysis Using Power BI, and Business Analysis Using Excel, and are expected to be available by January 2025.
- The Inaugural PUC Charity Golf Tournament in Sault Ste. Marie was held last Friday and was able to raise nearly $16,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association.
