Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into theft of goods from transport

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for public assistance regarding a theft of goods from a transport truck trailer.
On July 20th, 2024, the Thunder Bay OPP initiated an investigation into a report of a transport truck trailer that had been broken into while parked at the Flying J Truck Stop located at 3200, Highway 11-17 within the Municipality of Shuniah.
The contents stolen from within the trailer included but were not limited to:
– Electronics
– iPads/Tablets
– Cell phones
– Clothing
If you have information about this theft, you are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca
