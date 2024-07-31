Thank You – William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament Organizers

The William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament would like to thank all our generous sponsors and volunteers in making the 16th annual event a huge success. Without your support we would not be where we are today! Thank you, Miigwech, Merci!

The Mitchell Family, North of 17 Restaurant, Bay Mills Resort & Casino, Mission Motors of Wawa, Northern Lights Ford, Whitefish Lodge, Superior Coast Outfitters, Wawa Women’s Hockey, Alamos Gold, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., RD Contracting, Wildon Wiring, JJAM FM, Michipicoten First Nation, Trans Canada Chrysler, Wilderness Helicopters, OPPA – Branch 14, Kerry Funeral Home, The Outdoorsman Motel, Home Building Centre, Hawk Air, The Municipality of Wawa, Canadian Tire, Kevin’s Heating, Judy Page Moore Catering, The Brick, Dawson & Keenan, The Red Apple, AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale, Green Cabin Pottery, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, The Viking Restaurant, Bodylines by Crack, Wawa Motor Inn, Michipicoten Golf Club, Young’s General Store, Donald L. Davidson Fuels, Back Country Motor Sports, Watson’s Skyways, Pine Portage Lodge, Impala Canada, Kinniwabi Pines Restaurant, JTW D’zines, Superior Candle Co., Blue Canoe Creations, Scentsy with Candice, RBC, Northshore Sports and Auto, Gerry Rose, Mike Creighton, Lynne Burnham, Danny Lyle, Donna Lyle, Mya Rilley, June Hardy, Terrie Sanderson, Mary Anne Pearson, Christina Port, Alexis Alexopoulos, Chelsey Douchamie, and Laura Moffatt.

Our sincere apologies if we missed anyone. We truly are grateful!