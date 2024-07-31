Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Wednesday & Thursday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Wednesday, July 31

MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Emma to learn how the mind-boggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes. MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Anna and Andrew to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.

Thursday, August 1

MEET THE NATURALIST: BACKCOUNTRY 101 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Andrew to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park. EVENING PROGRAM: BATTY ABOUT BATS 9:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay. Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Rose and Kelly for a fun true or false game to dispel common myths and discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem. You’ll also find out what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.

Dark Sky Week Telescope Observing Sessions. Please note that observing sessions will be cancelled in the event of the sky being more than 50% overcast.

Night Sky Viewing

Sunday, July 28th – Sunday, August 4th, 10:15 PM – 11:00 PM, Agawa Bay Beach

Did you know that Lake Superior Provincial Park is a Dark Sky Preserve and has some of the darkest skies in all North America? Come explore the wonders of the night sky without the effects of light pollution! On clear nights, park staff and guest astronomer Jeffrey Deans will be hosting nightly telescope viewings with the park’s new Sky-Watcher and See-Star telescope, generously donated by the Friends of Lake Superior Park.

These sessions will take place at the Agawa Bay Beach, across the road from the Amphitheatre. If possible, please walk, rather than drive, to this event to minimize disturbance to other campers and to avoid stray light from vehicles. When at or near the observing area please refrain from using flashlights without a red light setting as it will cause a loss of night vision that can take 10-20 minutes to recover.

Solar Telescope Viewing

Monday, July 29th Wednesday, July 31st, Friday, August 2nd Sunday, August 4th, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Visitor Centre Side Deck (Agawa Bay)