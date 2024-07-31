On Friday the 19 of July 2024 the Michipicoten Golf Club hosted the 16th annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament.

A beautiful sun filled day greeted 138 golfers in attendance.

The tournament is held annually to fund local high school bursaries. In addition, the committee will again be supporting a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429.

We were proud to present our 2024 recipients, Jacon Smith of Michipicoten High School and Mya Rilley of Ecole St. Joseph each a bursary to assist in their education goals.

Smith was presented his bursary by Retired Sgt. Fred Smith of the Wawa Police Service, who happens to be his grandfather. A special moment for both.

As always, the staff at the course did their absolute best to provide all participants an event to remember. Special thanks to Gale, Elsa, Amelia, Jasmine, Annika, Ella, Aiden and Jacob. The greens and grounds crew always go above and beyond to ensure we are presented with top notch conditions. Hats off to Aaron and his crew of John, Dave, Katie, Kyston, Landon, and Owen.

Exciting events were set up for all participants to enjoy from some very special sponsors. Special thanks go out to Mission Motors, Northern Lights Ford, and Whitefish Lodge for our Hole-in One prizes on 6,7 and 3.

Tournament Winners:

Men’s Division – Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Tanner Paddock – 29

Ladies Division – Marcie DeLaFranier, Carole Moisan, Dawn Campbell – 35

Mixed Division – Jeff Amos, Donna Korytko, Rachael Amos – 33

Seniors Division – Tony Thomas, Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath – 35

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Longest Drive (senior men 60+) – Steve Duchesne

Hole #1 – Closest to the pin (2nd shot) – Taylor Dumoulin (eagle)

Hole #2 – Closest to the pin (3rd shot) – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #4 – Closest to the pin (3rd shot) – Jeff Leonard

Hole #4 – Ladies longest drive (senior ladies 60+) – Barb Leschishin

Hole #5 – Men’s Longest Drive – Tanner Paddock

Hole #5 – Women’s Longest Drive – Charlee Simon

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – Amanda Huff

Hole #8 – Closest to the piggy – Donna Korytko

Hole #8 – Closest to the pin (2nd shot) – Vic Sillanpaa

Hole #9 – Closest to the pin (2nd shot) – Bowen Harvey

A new event was added to Hole #8 in honour and recognition of our dear friend and Wawa legend, Chris Simon.

The Chris Simon Memorial pitch and puck challenge had all participants using a hockey stick and gloves, attempting to bury a puck down the fairway into a mini net. Wawa Women’s Hockey and Superior Coast Outfitters jointly supported the event with a commemorative ball marker and a prize of a Thermal Otter Vortex Cabin. Three participants scored goals, and in the end Bradley Case emerged on top.

The night ended with some lucky golfers walking away with the registration prizes.

Bay Mills Casino Golf and Gaming Package for 2:

Jermey Lord

Kevin Auger

Gilles Pelletier

Jordan Cliffe

Yeti 24 Roadie & wine goblets – Chris (Norma) Mitchell

2025 Membership at the Michipicoten Golf Club – Mario Casavant

The final Yeti prize pack was won by Steve Duchesne.

Stay tuned for more news on what was an exceptional day for the history of the tournament!