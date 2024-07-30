Breaking News

Seniors Golf – July 29th

We had 23 golfers out on Monday, the weather cooperated. Although it was quite humid there was no rain.

A BIG Congratulations to Jack Parker who got a hole in one on #3.

1st Place -Luan, Ray, John S. – 33
2nd Place – Linda, Andre, Paul – 33
3rd Place – Jennifer, Vic – 34
Least Putts – Cheryl, Don – 13
Closest to Pin #3 – Jack Parker
Closest to Pin #7 – Vic

Ticket Give Aways

Home Building Centre Voucher – Diane
Canadian Tire Voucher – Paul
North of 17 Voucher – Andre
Young’s General Store – Vic
Golf Club Donation – Linda

Once again , a big thank you to our sponsors.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*