Seniors Golf – July 29th

We had 23 golfers out on Monday, the weather cooperated. Although it was quite humid there was no rain.
A BIG Congratulations to Jack Parker who got a hole in one on #3.
1st Place -Luan, Ray, John S. – 33
2nd Place – Linda, Andre, Paul – 33
3rd Place – Jennifer, Vic – 34
Least Putts – Cheryl, Don – 13
Closest to Pin #3 – Jack Parker
Closest to Pin #7 – Vic
Ticket Give Aways
Home Building Centre Voucher – Diane
Canadian Tire Voucher – Paul
North of 17 Voucher – Andre
Young’s General Store – Vic
Golf Club Donation – Linda
Once again , a big thank you to our sponsors.
