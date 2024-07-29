Breaking News

Wawa Airport – NOTAM closes Runway – UPDATED

Jul 29, 2024 at 11:05

The aircraft has been moved, and the NOTAM has been lifted.

Jul 28, 2024 at 21:54

The above photograph shows an aircraft resting in the middle of the runway at the Wawa Municipal Airport this afternoon. The aircraft looks like it has blown a tire, the left side tire is completely flat. As a result this Citation Ultra (from Florida) is blocking the runway, and at 4:56 p.m. NavCan issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) stating that Runway 03/21 is closed due to a disabled aircraft, meaning that no one can land or take off.

Wawa-news believes that helicopters would still be able to land.

