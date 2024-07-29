Wawa Airport – NOTAM closes Runway – UPDATED

The aircraft has been moved, and the NOTAM has been lifted.

The above photograph shows an aircraft resting in the middle of the runway at the Wawa Municipal Airport this afternoon. The aircraft looks like it has blown a tire, the left side tire is completely flat. As a result this Citation Ultra (from Florida) is blocking the runway, and at 4:56 p.m. NavCan issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) stating that Runway 03/21 is closed due to a disabled aircraft, meaning that no one can land or take off.

Wawa-news believes that helicopters would still be able to land.