Ontario Increasing Access to Free Menstrual Products in Schools

The Ontario government is breaking the stigma around period poverty by making sure schools across Ontario can offer free menstrual products to their students. Today, Todd Smith, Minister of Education, announced a new three-year agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to expand the province’s Menstrual Equity Initiative and provide more than 23 million free menstrual products to students over the next 3 years.

“We know that when students can’t access or afford menstrual products, it often results in them missing school, work or other activities – but we’re changing that,” said Minister Smith. “Access to products through Ontario’s Menstrual Equity Initiative is just one more way we are removing barriers for women and girls so they can reach their full potential and realize their dreams.”

In addition to free menstrual pads and tampons, Shoppers Drug Mart will provide 1,380 dispensers in the first year to facilitate the delivery of these critical health products in schools. Along with the 23 million free menstrual products – an increase of 3 million compared to the previous agreement – this represents an in-kind contribution of more than $8 million.

Free menstrual products will be available to all school boards and school authorities across Ontario, as well as the Consortium Centre Jules-Léger, which will distribute products to individual schools based on their local student needs.

“For too long, inequitable access to menstrual products has held millions back from reaching their full potential – every absent day of school or sick day at work is a missed opportunity to learn, grow and thrive,” said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. “We’re proud to continue this important partnership with the Ontario government to ensure more students have access to the menstrual products they need and deserve, helping to get more women and girls in school and keeping them in class, where they belong.”

“The continuation of the Menstrual Equity Initiative strengthens equality and inclusion in Ontario schools,” said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity. “By providing essential products, we are not only supporting the physical and emotional health of students, but also enabling them to focus on their education and extracurricular activities without financial barriers. This initiative underscores Ontario’s commitment to fostering a supportive and healthy learning environment for every student across the province.”