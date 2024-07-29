MP Sheehan announces nearly $1 million for Algoma District

Terry Sheehan, Member of Parlament for Sault Ste. Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Seniors, announced Government of Canada investments totaling $972,057 to help create and advance community economic development opportunities in Northcentral Ontario. The funding will support four projects that will diversify and grow the economy, while helping to maximize the economic potential of municipalities and rural and Indigenous communities in the region. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor.

Economic Development Officers

An investment of $774,057 will enable the Townships of Wawa ($297,000), Hornepayne ($245,250), and Dubreuilville ($231,807) to hire or retain an Economic Development Officer (EDO). Those skilled positions will advance local economic priorities to help create jobs, strengthen the economy, and position the region for sustainable growth and prosperity. Key areas of focus for EDOs will include broadband expansion, strategic planning, investment and workforce readiness, tourism, mining, forestry, business support and housing.

$198,000 will help Michipicoten First Nation (MFN) to hire a forestry technician for a three-year period. Among the technician’s activities will be: finalizing and implementing the MFN community forestry strategy, creating development agenda and partnerships between MFN and forestry industry partners, developing forest management planning partnerships, and representing MFN on various regional forest management planning corporations.

The “Algoma region is one of the most beautiful parts of Canada, but it’s also an area with great potential. These investments are going to ensure that local needs are addressed by local professionals using local knowledge. By supporting small towns and communities, FedNor and the Government of Canada are supporting people who love their communities. Economic development comes from seizing opportunities, and these investments will allow their communities to do exactly that.”, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Seniors.