Monday Morning News – July 29th

Weather:
- Today – Becoming cloudy this morning with 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 70% chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 18.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. All are in the far north and all are being observed. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the southern half of the Northeast Region with a pocket of high fire hazard east of Wawa. The northern half of the region has low to high fire hazard values.
News Tidbits:
- Spaceweather.com notes that “Multiple CMEs are heading toward Earth following a series of strong M-class solar flares this weekend. Two of the CMEs may be merging to form a potent Cannibal CME. The action begins on July 30th and 31st when the CMEs are expected to arrive, possibly sparking strong G3-class geomagnetic storms.” This could mean that the Northern Lights will make an appearance, a bonus for those in Lake Superior Provincial Park celebrating the Dark Sky Preserve Week.
- PrecivityAD2. a new diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer’s disease correctly identifies the condition around 90% of the time by measuring the ratios of the proteins tau and amyloid-beta. This breakthrough offers a potential tool to accurately diagnose the disease and at earlier stages of development. The test is made by St. Louis-based C2N Diagnostics. The company mailed test kits to doctors and researchers who returned samples to the company’s labs to perform the test.
