Boaters Rescued from Simpson Island, Lake Superior

Three boaters, who were stranded on Lake Superior after coming aground due to thick fog and high winds, are thankful to be back home uninjured.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 10:01 a.m., members of the Nipigon and Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, were dispatched to a marine call for service off the coast of Rossport.

Police received an SOS message from one of the boater’s iPhones that they had come aground at an unknown location off the coast of Rossport on Lake Superior. Members of the Schreiber OPP, Schreiber Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services attended the Rossport Marina. Additionally, the Nipigon OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team then attended the Rossport Marina to locate the stranded boaters in the OPP Marine Vessel known as the Sea Swirl.

With assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Command Centre, the stranded boaters were successfully located on the south side of Simpson Island.

The boaters were returned to shore in the Sea Swirl and the Canadian Coast Guard Vessel with only minor injuries. They did not require medical attention.

The Nipigon OPP are thankful for the assistance from all partner agencies in ensuring that the involved persons were returned safe to shore.