Wawa Airport – NOTAM closes Runway

The above photograph shows an aircraft resting in the middle of the runway at the Wawa Municipal Airport this afternoon. The aircraft looks like it has blown a tire, the left side tire is completely flat. As a result this Citation Ultra (from Florida) is blocking the runway, and at 4:56 p.m. NavCan issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) stating that Runway 03/21 is closed due to a disabled aircraft, meaning that no one can land or take off.

Wawa-news believes that helicopters would still be able to land.