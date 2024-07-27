Men’s Night Golf – July 25

171 golfers participated in Men’s Night. It was sunny and 21C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jamie Boylan
|Caleb Boylan
|Damon Boylan
|30
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Cain Miller
|Brandon Case
|31
|3rd
|Brayden Spooner
|Kyston Stevens
|Isaac Dechamplain
|31
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Buckell
|Mark Szekely
|Dan Szekely
|33
|2nd
|Anders Dereski
|Kyle Wood
|Michel Lemoyne
|33
|3rd
|Kevin Sabourin
|Rick Funk
|Derek Shoppoff
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jamie Boylan
|Taylor Vernier
|Ryan Roth
|34
|2nd
|Bradley Case
|Paul Asselin
|Anders Morden
|34
|3rd
|Tim Lesarge
|Mike Hogan
|Tanner Paddock
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brayden Spooner
|Jeremi Lord
|Isaac Dechamplain
|35
|2nd
|Austin Fellinger
|Michael Chaffy
|Brady Desrochers
|35
|3rd
|Lee Bryar
|Adam Tommasini
|Sheldon Lacroix
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Mark Szekely
|Tom Fahrer
|36
|2nd
|Vic Sillanpaa
|Eric Mitrikas
|Tony Thomas
|36
|3rd
|Jarret Ralph
|Bob Cliff
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|Gary Mercier
|Glen Williams
|37
|2nd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Jack Parker
|37
|3rd
|Mark McRae
|Mike McCoy
|Rolly Lachapelle
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lefebvre
|Eric Comtois
|Andre Champagne
|38
|2nd
|Blair Mills
|Claude Samson
|Kevin Wilish
|38
|3rd
|Jarret Ralph
|Derek Lamon
|Andre Roy
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Monte White
|James Morden
|Jeff Lamon
|38
|2nd
|Dan White
|Damien White
|Kaiden White
|38
|3rd
|Scott Nolan
|Dan Houde
|Matt Kloosterhuis
|39
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Carson White
|Joe Huff
|Jamie Cooney
|40
|2nd
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Dan Simon
|40
|3rd
|Jean Meloche
|Petar Kusic
|Perry Kauk
|41
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lord
|Marc Fortin
|Step Poulin
|42
Special Events
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeremi Lord
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Shane Bukowski
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – M. Lemoyne & K. Stevens (2 paid Eagles!)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Kyle Wood
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Mike McCoy
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Peter Russ
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Peter Russ
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyston Stevens
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner. Carry over to $720 Aug 1st
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Max Simon
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Owen Tangie-Adams
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Brandon Case
25’ Putt – No Winner, Aug 1st prize moves to $650 Cash
Putters: Jamie Boylan, Rolly Lachapelle, Mark Szekely, Shane Bukowski
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 1st prize moves to $5,150 Cash
Note: August 1st, the early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m. due to high demand during the Goose. Please call in with the names of all of your Players, you will not be allowed to book a block as a single Player name to occupy a spot.
