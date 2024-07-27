Men’s Night Golf – July 25

171 golfers participated in Men’s Night. It was sunny and 21C.

1st Flight Score 1st Jamie Boylan Caleb Boylan Damon Boylan 30 2nd Dylan Buckell Cain Miller Brandon Case 31 3rd Brayden Spooner Kyston Stevens Isaac Dechamplain 31 2nd Flight Score 1st Chris Buckell Mark Szekely Dan Szekely 33 2nd Anders Dereski Kyle Wood Michel Lemoyne 33 3rd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Derek Shoppoff 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Jamie Boylan Taylor Vernier Ryan Roth 34 2nd Bradley Case Paul Asselin Anders Morden 34 3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 34 4th Flight Score 1st Brayden Spooner Jeremi Lord Isaac Dechamplain 35 2nd Austin Fellinger Michael Chaffy Brady Desrochers 35 3rd Lee Bryar Adam Tommasini Sheldon Lacroix 35 5th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Mark Szekely Tom Fahrer 36 2nd Vic Sillanpaa Eric Mitrikas Tony Thomas 36 3rd Jarret Ralph Bob Cliff Jeremiah Lefebvre 36 6th Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy Gary Mercier Glen Williams 37 2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jack Parker 37 3rd Mark McRae Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle 37 7th Flight Score 1st Roger Lefebvre Eric Comtois Andre Champagne 38 2nd Blair Mills Claude Samson Kevin Wilish 38 3rd Jarret Ralph Derek Lamon Andre Roy 38 8th Flight Score 1st Monte White James Morden Jeff Lamon 38 2nd Dan White Damien White Kaiden White 38 3rd Scott Nolan Dan Houde Matt Kloosterhuis 39 9th Flight Score 1st Carson White Joe Huff Jamie Cooney 40 2nd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Dan Simon 40 3rd Jean Meloche Petar Kusic Perry Kauk 41 10th Flight Score 1st Roger Lord Marc Fortin Step Poulin 42

Special Events

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeremi Lord

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Shane Bukowski

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – M. Lemoyne & K. Stevens (2 paid Eagles!)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Kyle Wood

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Mike McCoy

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Peter Russ

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Peter Russ

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyston Stevens

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner. Carry over to $720 Aug 1st

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Max Simon

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Owen Tangie-Adams

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Brandon Case

25’ Putt – No Winner, Aug 1st prize moves to $650 Cash

Putters: Jamie Boylan, Rolly Lachapelle, Mark Szekely, Shane Bukowski

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 1st prize moves to $5,150 Cash

Note: August 1st, the early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m. due to high demand during the Goose. Please call in with the names of all of your Players, you will not be allowed to book a block as a single Player name to occupy a spot.