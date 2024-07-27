Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 25

171 golfers participated in Men’s Night. It was sunny and 21C.

 

1st Flight Score
1st Jamie Boylan Caleb Boylan Damon Boylan 30
2nd Dylan Buckell Cain Miller Brandon Case 31
3rd Brayden Spooner Kyston Stevens Isaac Dechamplain 31
2nd Flight Score
1st Chris Buckell Mark Szekely Dan Szekely 33
2nd Anders Dereski Kyle Wood Michel Lemoyne 33
3rd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Derek Shoppoff 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Jamie Boylan Taylor Vernier Ryan Roth 34
2nd Bradley Case Paul Asselin Anders Morden 34
3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 34
4th Flight Score
1st Brayden Spooner Jeremi Lord Isaac Dechamplain 35
2nd Austin Fellinger Michael Chaffy Brady Desrochers 35
3rd Lee Bryar Adam Tommasini Sheldon Lacroix 35
5th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Mark Szekely Tom Fahrer 36
2nd Vic Sillanpaa Eric Mitrikas Tony Thomas 36
3rd Jarret Ralph Bob Cliff Jeremiah Lefebvre 36
6th Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy Gary Mercier Glen Williams 37
2nd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jack Parker 37
3rd Mark McRae Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle 37
7th Flight Score
1st Roger Lefebvre Eric Comtois Andre Champagne 38
2nd Blair Mills Claude Samson Kevin Wilish 38
3rd Jarret Ralph Derek Lamon Andre Roy 38
8th Flight Score
1st Monte White James Morden Jeff Lamon 38
2nd Dan White Damien White Kaiden White 38
3rd Scott Nolan Dan Houde Matt Kloosterhuis 39
9th Flight Score
1st Carson White Joe Huff Jamie Cooney 40
2nd Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Dan Simon 40
3rd Jean Meloche Petar Kusic Perry Kauk 41
10th Flight Score
1st Roger Lord Marc Fortin Step Poulin 42

Special Events

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeremi Lord
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Shane Bukowski
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – M. Lemoyne & K. Stevens (2 paid Eagles!)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Kyle Wood
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Mike McCoy
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Peter Russ
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Peter Russ
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Kyston Stevens

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner. Carry over to $720 Aug 1st

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike Belanger
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Max Simon

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Owen Tangie-Adams
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Brandon Case

25’ Putt – No Winner, Aug 1st prize moves to $650 Cash
Putters: Jamie Boylan, Rolly Lachapelle, Mark Szekely, Shane Bukowski

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 1st prize moves to $5,150 Cash

Note: August 1st, the early Shotgun start will move to 1 p.m. due to high demand during the Goose. Please call in with the names of all of your Players, you will not be allowed to book a block as a single Player name to occupy a spot.

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*