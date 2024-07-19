Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Friday, Saturday & Sunday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Friday, July 19:

Meet at 1:00 p.m. at Rocky Point at Agawa Bay for a Guided Hike ‘Mindfulness Walk’. Take a meditative walk with Anna and Kelly through Lake Superior’s coastal forest. We’ll “shake off the road dust” and tune into our surroundings by practicing attentiveness and compassion towards the biodiversity that surrounds us, and finish with a guided meditation. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Drop-in from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Agawa Bay Gatehouse to Meet the Naturalist ‘The Bear Necessities’. You are in bear country! Visit with Rose and Tiffany to learn about these powerful and fascinating creatures and discover some tips to help you be a respectful guest in their home.

Drop-in at 2:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to visit the Exploration Station ‘Colour Study’. Nature is teeming with incredible colours. Join Surakchya for a 1-hour guided session and take a moment out of your day to pause, engage your senses, and explore the natural palette that surrounds you. Use the watercolour paints provided to complete your own colour study. All ages welcome. No watercolour experience necessary.

Drop-in at 7:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay for the Evening Program ‘Life on the Edge’. Often overlooked and sometimes even inadvertently trampled, the plants growing at the edge of Lake Superior are extreme survivors, facing powerful waves, scorching heat, and bitter cold. Join Anna for an exploration of the diverse and resilient coastal flora that grows along the park’s rugged coastline.

Saturday, July 20:

Meet at 10:00 a.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay for a Guided Hike ‘Plant Ramble’. Join Sr. Park Naturalist Anna for a casual walk along an easy section of the Coastal Trail while paying mindful attention to plants. You’ll discover what’s in bloom, explore interesting plant adaptations, and learn some tips for identifying and photographing plants. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.

Drop-in at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to visit the Exploration Station ‘Gratitude Scavenger Hunt’. Studies show that gratitude is strongly connected with happiness. Take a moment out of your day to pause, tap into your senses, and reflect on the things in nature you are grateful for. Record and celebrate your gratitudes in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome.

Drop-in from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Agawa Bay Gatehouse to Meet the Naturalist ‘Magnificent Moose Magnified’. These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Kelly to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.

Sunday, July 21:

Drop-in from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Visitor Centre to Meet the Naturalist ‘Owl ‘Bout That’. “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you alllll.” Often heard between dawn and dusk, owls are mysterious raptors of the night. Join Kelly to discover the world of owls, what makes them one of the best hunters in the forest, and why they are so important to Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Drop-in from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre to Meet the Naturalist ‘Moth Madness’. It’s a bee! It’s a leaf! Wait, it’s a… moth? Moths have an impressive closet of disguises, filled with patterns and colours. Join Heidi to learn how the mindboggling diversity of moths has been shaped by their friends and foes.

Drop-in from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to visit the Exploration Station ‘Nature Observation’. Attention is one of the most generous gifts

we can give. Pause to observe, question, and connect with the rest of the natural world. Join Surakchya to learn and apply the “I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine on a single leaf. You will be amazed by what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome.

Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.