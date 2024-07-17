Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Wednesday & Thursday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Wednesday, July 17

Drop-in from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to Meet the Naturalist ‘Paddling Pelts’. Did you know there was a fur trading post in Agawa Bay? Join Rose and Andrew to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company, and how the fur trade built the foundation for Canada as we know it today.

Thursday, July 18

Drop-in from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to Meet the Naturalist ‘Community Science’. How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Tiffany to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important! Drop-in from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to visit the Exploration Station ‘Birds’. Birds are beautiful. It is a delight to watch them fly and to hear

them sing. Join Surakchya and experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome. Drop-in at 2:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay for the Art Program ‘Pebble Postcard Painting’. Join Anna and Tiffany to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. All painting supplies provided.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.