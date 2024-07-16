Tuesday Morning News – July 16

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 after midnight. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Cochrane fire management sector has 13 fires; all are being observed. Wawa and Sudbury have one fire each – both under control. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region except for a large area with a high fire hazard value from Wawa to Marathon, stretching to north of Highway 11.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Sheila Pierre of Blind River. She won the $100,000 Instant Lucky top prize. She purchased her $5 ticket at Red Apple in Blind River.
