Tuesday Morning News – July 16

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 after midnight. Low 11.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Cochrane fire management sector has 13 fires; all are being observed. Wawa and Sudbury have one fire each – both under control. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region except for a large area with a high fire hazard value from Wawa to Marathon, stretching to north of Highway 11.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Sheila Pierre of Blind River. She won the $100,000 Instant Lucky top prize. She purchased her $5 ticket at Red Apple in Blind River.
