Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Tuesday & Wednesday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Tuesday, July 16

Drop-in from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to Meet the Naturalist ‘Lake Superior, A Tale of Fire & Ice. Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.

Wednesday, July 17

Drop-in from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to Meet the Naturalist ‘Paddling Pelts’. Did you know there was a fur trading post in Agawa Bay? Join Rose and Andrew to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company, and how the fur trade built the foundation for Canada as we know it today.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.