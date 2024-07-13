Saturday Morning News – July 13

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 30 except 24 near Lake Superior. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 70 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 15.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 14 fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region. Wawa 5 is a 0.1 hectare fire that is not under control. It is located half a kilometre south of Hwy 17, and 5 kilometres west of Rous Lake (east of Marathon). The fire hazard is primarily high across the Northeast Region. With areas south of Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, and North Bay experiencing a low to moderate fire hazard. There is an area north of Cochrane that has an extreme fire hazard.
