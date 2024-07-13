Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 11

166 golfers took to the greens, with the weather sunny and temps of 24C.

1st Flight  Score
1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Joel Dechamplain 29
2nd Jeremi Lord Raph Ramsey Issac Dechamplain 31
3rd Michel Lemoyne Sheldon Lacroix Anders Dereski 33
2nd Flight  Score
1st Phil Bush Shane Bukowski William Cooper 33
2nd Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli Sam Vachon 33
3rd Taylor Dumoulin Maurice Dumoulin Devon Spooner 33
3rd Flight  Score
1st Gilbert Bouchard Eric Dechamplain Luc Nadeau 35
2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 35
3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Joe McCoy 35
4th Flight  Score
1st Jamie Boylan Caleb Boylan Ryan Roth 36
2nd Jarett Asselin Bradley Case Taylor Dumoulin 36
3rd Ben Cartledge John Knack Jeff Pietrowski 36
5th Flight  Score
1st Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 36
2nd Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Rob Ewing 36
3rd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 37
6th Flight  Score
1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 37
2nd Billy Matheson Ryan Cooke Greg Dumba 37
3rd Roger Lefebvre Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 38
7th Flight  Score
1st Mike McCoy Mark McRae Spare 39
2nd Eric Rioux Sedrik Rioux Marc Fortin 39
3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 39
8th Flight  Score
1st Andre Champagne Dan Paradis Neil MacDonald 40
2nd Jeff Austin Ray Brisson Ralph Zagar 40
3rd Scott Robinson Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa 40
9th Flight  Score
1st Lucas Liam Coe Parker Moore 40
2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Dave Dupuis 41

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joe McCoy
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Caleb Boylan
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Raph Ramsey
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge Max Simon
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Roger Gamache
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Raph Ramsey
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ethan Jones
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeremi Lord

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $600 July 18th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Josh Rainville
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Michel Lemoyne

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 18th prize moves to $550 Cash. Putters: Cain Miller, Ben Cartledge, Dan Houde, Nick Alexopoulos

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 18th prize moves to $5,050 Cash

 

