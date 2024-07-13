Men’s Night Golf – July 11

166 golfers took to the greens, with the weather sunny and temps of 24C.

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Joel Dechamplain 29 2nd Jeremi Lord Raph Ramsey Issac Dechamplain 31 3rd Michel Lemoyne Sheldon Lacroix Anders Dereski 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Phil Bush Shane Bukowski William Cooper 33 2nd Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli Sam Vachon 33 3rd Taylor Dumoulin Maurice Dumoulin Devon Spooner 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Gilbert Bouchard Eric Dechamplain Luc Nadeau 35 2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Levesque 35 3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Joe McCoy 35 4th Flight Score 1st Jamie Boylan Caleb Boylan Ryan Roth 36 2nd Jarett Asselin Bradley Case Taylor Dumoulin 36 3rd Ben Cartledge John Knack Jeff Pietrowski 36 5th Flight Score 1st Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 36 2nd Jarret Ralph Brayden Spooner Rob Ewing 36 3rd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 37 6th Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 37 2nd Billy Matheson Ryan Cooke Greg Dumba 37 3rd Roger Lefebvre Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 38 7th Flight Score 1st Mike McCoy Mark McRae Spare 39 2nd Eric Rioux Sedrik Rioux Marc Fortin 39 3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 39 8th Flight Score 1st Andre Champagne Dan Paradis Neil MacDonald 40 2nd Jeff Austin Ray Brisson Ralph Zagar 40 3rd Scott Robinson Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa 40 9th Flight Score 1st Lucas Liam Coe Parker Moore 40 2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Dave Dupuis 41

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joe McCoy

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Caleb Boylan

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Raph Ramsey

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge Max Simon

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Roger Gamache

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Raph Ramsey

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ethan Jones

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeremi Lord

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $600 July 18th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Josh Rainville

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Michel Lemoyne

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 18th prize moves to $550 Cash. Putters: Cain Miller, Ben Cartledge, Dan Houde, Nick Alexopoulos

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 18th prize moves to $5,050 Cash