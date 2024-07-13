Men’s Night Golf – July 11

166 golfers took to the greens, with the weather sunny and temps of 24C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Joel Dechamplain
|29
|2nd
|Jeremi Lord
|Raph Ramsey
|Issac Dechamplain
|31
|3rd
|Michel Lemoyne
|Sheldon Lacroix
|Anders Dereski
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Phil Bush
|Shane Bukowski
|William Cooper
|33
|2nd
|Jeremi Lord
|Adam Martelli
|Sam Vachon
|33
|3rd
|Taylor Dumoulin
|Maurice Dumoulin
|Devon Spooner
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Gilbert Bouchard
|Eric Dechamplain
|Luc Nadeau
|35
|2nd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Eric Levesque
|35
|3rd
|Tim Lesarge
|Mike Hogan
|Joe McCoy
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jamie Boylan
|Caleb Boylan
|Ryan Roth
|36
|2nd
|Jarett Asselin
|Bradley Case
|Taylor Dumoulin
|36
|3rd
|Ben Cartledge
|John Knack
|Jeff Pietrowski
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|36
|2nd
|Jarret Ralph
|Brayden Spooner
|Rob Ewing
|36
|3rd
|Gary Mercier
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|37
|2nd
|Billy Matheson
|Ryan Cooke
|Greg Dumba
|37
|3rd
|Roger Lefebvre
|Jim Oleynik
|Jean Desgagne
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike McCoy
|Mark McRae
|Spare
|39
|2nd
|Eric Rioux
|Sedrik Rioux
|Marc Fortin
|39
|3rd
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Cooper Laframboise
|39
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Andre Champagne
|Dan Paradis
|Neil MacDonald
|40
|2nd
|Jeff Austin
|Ray Brisson
|Ralph Zagar
|40
|3rd
|Scott Robinson
|Eric Mitrikas
|Vic Sillanpaa
|40
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Lucas
|Liam Coe
|Parker Moore
|40
|2nd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Dave Dupuis
|41
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Joe McCoy
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Caleb Boylan
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Raph Ramsey
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge Max Simon
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Roger Gamache
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Raph Ramsey
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ethan Jones
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Jeremi Lord
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $600 July 18th
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Josh Rainville
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Michel Lemoyne
25’ Putt – No Winner, July 18th prize moves to $550 Cash. Putters: Cain Miller, Ben Cartledge, Dan Houde, Nick Alexopoulos
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 18th prize moves to $5,050 Cash
