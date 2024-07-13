East Algoma OPP – Two arrested after fleeing from police

On July 11, 2024, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the City of Elliot Lake.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., police observed an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) with no lights lit travelling on Pearson Drive. The driver who is known to police fled the area. Approximately 30 minutes later OPP conducted a traffic stop on Kilborn Avenue. A rear passenger of the pick-up truck gave police a false name and was subsequently arrested. The second rear passenger was the ATV driver that had fled on police earlier.

As a result, the ATV driver, Penny BAINS, 56 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Fail to stop for police

Lamps not lit

Fail to drive on shoulder

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 12, 2024.

The rear passenger Tristin SAGO, 41 years-of-age from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to comply with undertaking (three counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 12, 2024.