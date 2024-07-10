Thank you from the graduates of École secondaire Saint-Joseph

The school community at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) proudly celebrated its graduating students during its June 26 graduation ceremony.
The graduating student wish to thank the following community partners who generously contributed to the ceremony:
Governor General
Lieutenant Governor of Ontario
Wawa Dental Centre
B.L Plumbing & Heating
Wawa Rent All & Repair
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Royal Canadian Legion
CUPE, Local 4274, Unité 61
CUPE, Local 3631
Monique and Jean Meloche
Carole and Alain Bouffard
Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon
École élémentaire Saint-Joseph
École secondaire Saint-Joseph
Conseil des étudiants de l’école élémentaire Saint-Joseph
ADFO and APDN-O
Unité 61 – FÉESO
Wawa Volunteer Fire Department
Rotary Club of Wawa
MHS 60th Anniversary
Northern Lights Ford
MacIntyre Trucking Inc.
Beaver Motel
Wawa Mission Motors
Lady Dunn Health Centre, Bourse Pat Rose
Wawa Motor Inn
Provost Contracting Ltd.
Casavant Family
Eason Family
Cynthia Chiupka-Jozin
Chief William G. Rose Memorial Bursary
Yvon Lacroix Entreprise Ltd.
Father Duolomane Okamba Itoua
Alamos Gold Inc.
Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation (NFMC Forestry)
