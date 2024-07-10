Thank you from the graduates of École secondaire Saint-Joseph

The school community at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) proudly celebrated its graduating students during its June 26 graduation ceremony.

The graduating student wish to thank the following community partners who generously contributed to the ceremony:

Governor General

Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

Wawa Dental Centre

B.L Plumbing & Heating

Wawa Rent All & Repair

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Royal Canadian Legion

CUPE, Local 4274, Unité 61

CUPE, Local 3631

Monique and Jean Meloche

Carole and Alain Bouffard

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon

École élémentaire Saint-Joseph

École secondaire Saint-Joseph

Conseil des étudiants de l’école élémentaire Saint-Joseph

ADFO and APDN-O

Unité 61 – FÉESO

Wawa Volunteer Fire Department

Rotary Club of Wawa

MHS 60th Anniversary

Northern Lights Ford

MacIntyre Trucking Inc.

Beaver Motel

Wawa Mission Motors

Lady Dunn Health Centre, Bourse Pat Rose

Wawa Motor Inn

Provost Contracting Ltd.

Casavant Family

Eason Family

Cynthia Chiupka-Jozin

Chief William G. Rose Memorial Bursary

Yvon Lacroix Entreprise Ltd.

Father Duolomane Okamba Itoua

Alamos Gold Inc.

Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation (NFMC Forestry)