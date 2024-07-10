PINDER, Mary Dolores Mathilda

The family wishes to announce the passing of Mary Dolores Mathilda Pinder in her 85th year.

She was a unique and fiery sole, who had a great outlook on life. Her family and her heritage meant everything to her. She loved to paint and write stories about her life. Mary was born November 3, 1938 and raised in Agawa Bay by her parents the late Harry and Pearl (nee Renner) Bussineau. With her 2 sisters and 3 brothers who spent their childhood fishing, trapping, outfitting and working on the Transcanada Highway from Montreal River to Wawa. In 1964 Mary moved to Sault Ste. Marie to raise her own family.

Wife of the late Norman Pinder. Loved mother of Monty (Kathy), Johanna Dupuis (Terry), Gaye-Ann Schapiro (Mike), Ken (Tracey), John, the late Norma Buske (Chris) and the late Darlene Martha Pinder. Cherished grandma of Crystal Pinder, Shannon Eyndhoven (Peter), Joseph (Heather), Zachary, Kim, Kyli and John Luc. Great-Grandma of Gavin, Hailey, Steven, Madison, Isaac, Brielle and Gus. Daughter of the late Pearl and the late Harry Bussineau. Sister of David “Bud”, Olive Belair (late Glen), and predeceased by Lloyd, John Bussineau (Clare) and Helen Marshall. Sister-in-Law to Dave (Sharon), Elva McMullin (late Ben) and predeceased by Earl (Ester), Ronald, Jane, Robert (late Mariam), Charles Pinder (late Alice), Betty Koivisto (late Leo) and Richard. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the Sault Area Hospital who took care of Mary over the years. Special thank you to Mitch Case and the Metis Nation of Ontario. Special thank you also to her care nurse Tina who went above and beyond in caring for our mom. She spoke highly of you and your chats.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East 705-759-2522) on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions (made payable by cheque or online) to A.R.C.H. or the Canadian Cancer Society – Uterine Cancer Research would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.arthurfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Mary’s family.