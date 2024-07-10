Breaking News

Men’s Night – July 4th

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 32
2nd Chris Buckell Claude Samson Gilles Pelletier 32
3rd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Caleb Boylan 33
2nd Anders Morden Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin 33
3rd Shane Bukowski Phil Bush William Cooper 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Dan Mathias Jarret Ralph Ray Baronette 34
2nd Jarret Ralph Davis Stevens Kyston Stevens 35
3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 35
4th Flight Score
1st Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 35
2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Sheldon Lacroix 35
3rd Jeremiah Lafebvre Paul Weaver Bob Cliff 35
5th Flight Score
1st Michel Lemoyne Stephan Ganon Joel Dechamplain 35
2nd Rene Gagne Jean Desgagne Luc belanger 36
3rd Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle Mark McRae 36
6th Flight Score
1st Dean Willand Dan Szekely Kevin Auger 37
2nd Jeff Lamon Monte White James Morden 37
3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 37
7th Flight Score
1st John Leadbetter Andrew McKenzie Scott Carruthers 37
2nd Richard Davidson Scott Nolan Matt Kloosterhues 38
3rd Jeff Amos Mathew Amos Spare 39
8th Flight Score
1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Dan Houde 39
2nd Jamie Boylan Damon Boylan Ryan Roth 40
3rd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 41
9th Flight Score
1st Eric Matrikas Scott Robinson Tony Thomas 42
2nd Ralph Zagar Aaron Nelson Spare 42
3rd Ray McGregor Ron Hale Perry Kauk 42

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Shane Bukowski
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eric Matrikas
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Max Simon
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray Chevrier
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Tom Terris
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Anders Morden
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Gilles Pelletier

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $540 July 11th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Davis Stevens
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eben Leadbetter

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 11th prize moves to $500 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 11th prize moves to $5,000 Cash

