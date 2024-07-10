Men’s Night – July 4th

Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Bradley Case
|32
|2nd
|Chris Buckell
|Claude Samson
|Gilles Pelletier
|32
|3rd
|Ethan Jones
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Caleb Boylan
|33
|2nd
|Anders Morden
|Noah Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|33
|3rd
|Shane Bukowski
|Phil Bush
|William Cooper
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Mathias
|Jarret Ralph
|Ray Baronette
|34
|2nd
|Jarret Ralph
|Davis Stevens
|Kyston Stevens
|35
|3rd
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rob Vernier
|Taylor Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|35
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Sheldon Lacroix
|35
|3rd
|Jeremiah Lafebvre
|Paul Weaver
|Bob Cliff
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Michel Lemoyne
|Stephan Ganon
|Joel Dechamplain
|35
|2nd
|Rene Gagne
|Jean Desgagne
|Luc belanger
|36
|3rd
|Mike McCoy
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Mark McRae
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dean Willand
|Dan Szekely
|Kevin Auger
|37
|2nd
|Jeff Lamon
|Monte White
|James Morden
|37
|3rd
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Cooper Laframboise
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|John Leadbetter
|Andrew McKenzie
|Scott Carruthers
|37
|2nd
|Richard Davidson
|Scott Nolan
|Matt Kloosterhues
|38
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|Mathew Amos
|Spare
|39
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Dan Houde
|39
|2nd
|Jamie Boylan
|Damon Boylan
|Ryan Roth
|40
|3rd
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|41
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Eric Matrikas
|Scott Robinson
|Tony Thomas
|42
|2nd
|Ralph Zagar
|Aaron Nelson
|Spare
|42
|3rd
|Ray McGregor
|Ron Hale
|Perry Kauk
|42
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Shane Bukowski
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eric Matrikas
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Max Simon
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray Chevrier
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Tom Terris
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Anders Morden
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Gilles Pelletier
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $540 July 11th
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Davis Stevens
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eben Leadbetter
25’ Putt – No Winner, July 11th prize moves to $500 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 11th prize moves to $5,000 Cash
