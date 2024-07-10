Men’s Night – July 4th

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Bradley Case 32 2nd Chris Buckell Claude Samson Gilles Pelletier 32 3rd Ethan Jones Max Simon Eben Leadbetter 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Caleb Boylan 33 2nd Anders Morden Noah Asselin Jarett Asselin 33 3rd Shane Bukowski Phil Bush William Cooper 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Dan Mathias Jarret Ralph Ray Baronette 34 2nd Jarret Ralph Davis Stevens Kyston Stevens 35 3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 35 4th Flight Score 1st Rob Vernier Taylor Vernier Karl Benstead 35 2nd Paul Bernath John Simon Sheldon Lacroix 35 3rd Jeremiah Lafebvre Paul Weaver Bob Cliff 35 5th Flight Score 1st Michel Lemoyne Stephan Ganon Joel Dechamplain 35 2nd Rene Gagne Jean Desgagne Luc belanger 36 3rd Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle Mark McRae 36 6th Flight Score 1st Dean Willand Dan Szekely Kevin Auger 37 2nd Jeff Lamon Monte White James Morden 37 3rd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 37 7th Flight Score 1st John Leadbetter Andrew McKenzie Scott Carruthers 37 2nd Richard Davidson Scott Nolan Matt Kloosterhues 38 3rd Jeff Amos Mathew Amos Spare 39 8th Flight Score 1st Ty Martel Hunter Martel Dan Houde 39 2nd Jamie Boylan Damon Boylan Ryan Roth 40 3rd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 41 9th Flight Score 1st Eric Matrikas Scott Robinson Tony Thomas 42 2nd Ralph Zagar Aaron Nelson Spare 42 3rd Ray McGregor Ron Hale Perry Kauk 42

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Shane Bukowski

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Eric Matrikas

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Lee Bryar

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Max Simon

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray Chevrier

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Tom Terris

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Anders Morden

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Gilles Pelletier

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $540 July 11th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Davis Stevens

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Eben Leadbetter

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 11th prize moves to $500 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 11th prize moves to $5,000 Cash