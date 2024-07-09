Breaking News

Senior Golf – July 8th

We had 17 golfers.

1st Place – Barb & Vic – 33
2nd Place – Luc, Lise & Luan – 36
3rd Place – Linda & Paul – 37
Least Putts – Sue & Jackie- 13
Closest to Pin #3 – Vic
Closest to Pin #7 – Dan M.

Ticket Prizes
Home Building Centre – $20 voucher – Dan S.
Canadian Tire – $25 voucher – Dan M.
North of 17 Pizza voucher – Sandi
Young’s General Store – Vic
Michipicoten Golf Club Cash $10 – Luc

Again a big thank you to all of the sponsors for your support.

