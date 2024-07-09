East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after disurbance

On July 6, 2024, shortly after 7:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined the tenant and the complainant had been consuming alcohol when an altercation took place resulting in the complainant receiving a punch in the face.

As a result, Raymond LENDRUM, 61 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with: Assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 8, 2024.