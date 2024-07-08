Breaking News

Marathon OPP investigating collision that closed Hwy 627

Jul 8, 2024 at 19:58

On July 8th 2024, around 8:50 a.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along Highway 627.

At this time (14:15), Highway 627 has been reopened.

Jul 8, 2024 at 10:58

On July 8th 2024, around 8:50 a.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision along Highway 627. The highway remains closed in both directions and the investigation is ongoing.

 

ON511 puts a marker just south of the railway crossing.

From ON511: Hwy 627 – Heron Bay, at the CP Rail Crossing the highway is fully closed during a Police Investigation. Traffic control in place. (10:00 a.m.)

