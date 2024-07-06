Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – July 6

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

News Tidbits:

  • For those who came for what is being called the ‘None Reunion”, “the Peoples Reunion”, “faux reunion” and other names…
  • Social Gathering for all Vikings at Rock Island Lodge/Naturally Superior Adventures – Saturday July 6 from 1 to 4pm – Bring your own beverage – snacks provided – silver collection appreciated to help cover the cost
    Golf at the Michipicoten Golf Course – Saturday July 6 – call the Pro-Shop to book a tee-time https://wawagolf.com/
    Viking Social at the Legion – upstairs – from 7 pm to ? – Bar will be open
Brenda Stockton
