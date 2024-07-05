Friday Morning News – July 5th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing this evening and dissipating after midnight. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are six forest fires burning in the Northeast Forest Fire Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Champions of the 2024 Adult Mixed Softball League season is Beaver Lumber, with Easy Outs in second, Pitch, Please in third. Dirt Dawgs are fourth.
- Aviation fans will be happy to hear that the Snowbirds will be in the Soo on September 21st. Two of the pilots are Sault College alumni, and one Capt. Patrice Powis-Clement grew up on St. Joe’s Island. There is also a meet and greet planned for the Bushplane Museum
