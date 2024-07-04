Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are six fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region. An area from Mattawa to Gravenhurst and stretching east to Carlton Place is showing a moderate fire hazard value.
News Tidbits:
- Garden River First Nation has approved the initial payout in the Robinson Huron Treaty settlement, providing a minimum of $110,000 to each registered citizen (approx 3,300). A portion of the funds will also be used to establish a legacy trust. 21 First Nations were part of this court case.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Hwy 563) OPEN? - July 4, 2024
- Canada Day was a Spectacular Day! - July 4, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – July 4 - July 4, 2024