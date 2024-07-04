Highway 17 (Wawa to Hwy 563) OPEN?

ON511 has text alerted that as of 15:05 the highway is open. However, the ON511 site is saying that the highway remains closed. A Wawa resident at the south closure is stating that the traffic cones blocking the highway are still in place although the ‘closure’ is not manned.

ON511 has now issued an alert that Highway 17 (Wawa to Secondary Hwy 563 – Batchawana) is closed at this time. Luc Berthiaume of Wawa-news has confirmed with OPP at the scene that the highway is expected to be closed for a couple of hours, perhaps more. The barricade has now been put in place at Pinewood Drive and is manned by officers.

Highway 17 is closed at this time due to a single vehicle collision south of Wawa (about 10km, just south of the road to Fort Friendship.

EMS, OPP and Wawa Fire are on scene at this time.

The highway sign at Pinewood Drive says the highway is closed to one lane, so this closure may be of short duration.