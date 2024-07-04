Canada Day was a Spectacular Day!

2024 - Canada Day Orientation: 1



Canada Day was spectacular in Wawa. Broadway Avenue was closed, the Goose Nest Market was packed, freezies and colouring pages from Calvary Church, the Bicycle Parade and Foam Party (especially) looked like so much fun! There was music at the Music Festival stage, and two places to get a bbq’d burger. Although you had to be quick – many others had the same idea!

The best of all was the fireworks display by the Wawa Firefighters – once again they spent the day setting up, then setting off – then the next day cleaning the beach. Can’t forget the ordering and coordinating the show. Still too short, but ever so magical – thanks.