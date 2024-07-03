Wednesday Morning News – July 3

Weather:
- Today – Showers at times heavy ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are six fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region, all being observed. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region. Areas of North Bay, Bancroft, Bracebridge, Thessalon, and Sandfield are showing a low fire hazard.
