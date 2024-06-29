Men’s Night Winners – June 28

163 Golfers – Windy & cool temps
Flight Winners
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Anders Morden
|Joel Deschamplain
|32
|2nd
|Shane Bukowski
|William Cooper
|Dan Alto
|32
|3rd
|Francis Deschamplain
|Jessy Deschamplain
|Joey Deschamplain
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brayden Spooner
|Kyston Stevens
|Brian Mills
|34
|2nd
|Mike Belanger
|Joey Ralph
|Monte White
|34
|3rd
|Francis Deschamplain
|Jessy Deschamplain
|Joey Deschamplain
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bob Stewart
|Joey McCoy
|Wayne Rahn
|36
|2nd
|Eric Matrikas
|Vic Sillanpaa
|Tony Thomas
|36
|3rd
|Isaac Deschamplain
|Max Deschamplain
|Eric Deschamplain
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bernie Erechook
|Bart Wood
|Al MacDonald
|36
|2nd
|Danny Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Wayne Rahn
|36
|3rd
|Bill Carruthers
|Steve Jozin
|Nick Alexopoulos
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|36
|2nd
|Tim Lesarge
|Mike Hogan
|Tanner Paddock
|36
|3rd
|Joey McCoy
|Garry Mercier
|Glen Williams
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Jim Oleynik
|37
|2nd
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Alain Bouffard
|37
|3rd
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Dave Dupuis
|37
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Eric Deschamplain
|Isaac Deschamplain
|Mike Mantha
|39
|2nd
|Mike Laverne
|Adam Tomasini
|Steph Gagnon
|39
|3rd
|Jeff McLaughlin
|Cain Miller
|Jose Plante
|39
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Damon Boylan
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Cooper Laframboise
|40
|2nd
|Rob Sedore
|RJ Sedore
|Derek Shoppoff
|40
|3rd
|Richard Davidson
|Ty Martel
|Nick Castilloux
|40
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Josh Rainville
|Justin Fletcher
|Mike Rerte
|41
|2nd
|Dave Dupuis
|Dean Domich
|Mike Wearn
|41
|3rd
|Jules Anglehart
|Andre Champagne
|Dave Lytwenko
|41
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – William Cooper
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Michael Mantha
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – William Cooper
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Mike Belanger
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Peter Moore
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Paul Vachon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Shane Bukowski
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Blair Mills
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $480 July 4th
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Jean Meloche
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon
$50 Cash Draw #1 Coutesy of Michael Mantha MPP – Ben Cartledge
$50 Cash Draw #1 Coutesy of Michael Mantha MPP – Nick Castilloux
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Joey McCoy
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Chris Buckell
25’ Putt – No Winner, July 4th prize moves to $450 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 4th prize moves to $4,950 Cash
