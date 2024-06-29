Men’s Night Winners – June 28

163 Golfers – Windy & cool temps

Flight Winners

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Anders Morden Joel Deschamplain 32 2nd Shane Bukowski William Cooper Dan Alto 32 3rd Francis Deschamplain Jessy Deschamplain Joey Deschamplain 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Brayden Spooner Kyston Stevens Brian Mills 34 2nd Mike Belanger Joey Ralph Monte White 34 3rd Francis Deschamplain Jessy Deschamplain Joey Deschamplain 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Bob Stewart Joey McCoy Wayne Rahn 36 2nd Eric Matrikas Vic Sillanpaa Tony Thomas 36 3rd Isaac Deschamplain Max Deschamplain Eric Deschamplain 36 4th Flight Score 1st Bernie Erechook Bart Wood Al MacDonald 36 2nd Danny Mathias Ray Baronette Wayne Rahn 36 3rd Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos 36 5th Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 36 2nd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 36 3rd Joey McCoy Garry Mercier Glen Williams 36 6th Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik 37 2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Alain Bouffard 37 3rd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Dave Dupuis 37 7th Flight Score 1st Eric Deschamplain Isaac Deschamplain Mike Mantha 39 2nd Mike Laverne Adam Tomasini Steph Gagnon 39 3rd Jeff McLaughlin Cain Miller Jose Plante 39 8th Flight Score 1st Damon Boylan Sebastian Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 40 2nd Rob Sedore RJ Sedore Derek Shoppoff 40 3rd Richard Davidson Ty Martel Nick Castilloux 40 9th Flight Score 1st Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher Mike Rerte 41 2nd Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Mike Wearn 41 3rd Jules Anglehart Andre Champagne Dave Lytwenko 41

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – William Cooper

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Michael Mantha

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – William Cooper

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Mike Belanger

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Peter Moore

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Paul Vachon

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Shane Bukowski

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Blair Mills

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $480 July 4th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Jean Meloche

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon

$50 Cash Draw #1 Coutesy of Michael Mantha MPP – Ben Cartledge

$50 Cash Draw #1 Coutesy of Michael Mantha MPP – Nick Castilloux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Joey McCoy

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Chris Buckell

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 4th prize moves to $450 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 4th prize moves to $4,950 Cash