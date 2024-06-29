Breaking News

Men’s Night Winners – June 28

163 Golfers – Windy & cool temps

Flight Winners

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Anders Morden Joel Deschamplain 32
2nd Shane Bukowski William Cooper Dan Alto 32
3rd Francis Deschamplain Jessy Deschamplain Joey Deschamplain 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Brayden Spooner Kyston Stevens Brian Mills 34
2nd Mike Belanger Joey Ralph Monte White 34
3rd Francis Deschamplain Jessy Deschamplain Joey Deschamplain 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Bob Stewart Joey McCoy Wayne Rahn 36
2nd Eric Matrikas Vic Sillanpaa Tony Thomas 36
3rd Isaac Deschamplain Max Deschamplain Eric Deschamplain 36
4th Flight Score
1st Bernie Erechook Bart Wood Al MacDonald 36
2nd Danny Mathias Ray Baronette Wayne Rahn 36
3rd Bill Carruthers Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos 36
5th Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 36
2nd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 36
3rd Joey McCoy Garry Mercier Glen Williams 36
6th Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik 37
2nd Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Alain Bouffard 37
3rd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Dave Dupuis 37
7th Flight Score
1st Eric Deschamplain Isaac Deschamplain Mike Mantha 39
2nd Mike Laverne Adam Tomasini Steph Gagnon 39
3rd Jeff McLaughlin Cain Miller Jose Plante 39
8th Flight Score
1st Damon Boylan Sebastian Chevrier Cooper Laframboise 40
2nd Rob Sedore RJ Sedore Derek Shoppoff 40
3rd Richard Davidson Ty Martel Nick Castilloux 40
9th Flight Score
1st Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher Mike Rerte 41
2nd Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Mike Wearn 41
3rd Jules Anglehart Andre Champagne Dave Lytwenko 41

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – William Cooper
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Michael Mantha
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – William Cooper
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Mike Belanger
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Peter Moore
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Paul Vachon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Shane Bukowski
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Blair Mills

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $480 July 4th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Jean Meloche
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon

$50 Cash Draw #1 Coutesy of Michael Mantha MPP – Ben Cartledge
$50 Cash Draw #1 Coutesy of Michael Mantha MPP – Nick Castilloux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Joey McCoy
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Chris Buckell

25’ Putt – No Winner, July 4th prize moves to $450 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, July 4th prize moves to $4,950 Cash

 

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*