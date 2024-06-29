GREENWOOD, Norman

Of Bar River, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) on Wednesday June 26, 2024 at the age of 77 years.

Loving father of Cathy and Norm Landriault, Valerie and Marc Fortin, Keith Greenwood and the late Donny Greenwood. Proud grandfather of Glenn Wheatley and Tyler Fahrer (Stephanie). Son of the late Edith and Pete Greenwood. Dear brother of Ken and Diane Greenwood. Uncle of Randy and Krista Greenwood and Kerri and Allan Braido. Great uncle of Avery, Gavin, Cole and Isaac. Norm will be remembered by the mother of his children, Joanne “Jo” Greenwood.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held at the G.W. Evoy Rink, Bar River on Friday July 5, 2024 from 2 to 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Maple Leaf Cemetery, Echo Bay.

We would like to thank Light Haven Retirement Home Staff for the excellent care they provided to our dad for the last six years, to the CCAC and Bayshore staff for your help in keeping dad at Light Haven for as long as he was able to be there, the Algoma Paramedics for their transfer from Light Haven to ARCH and last but certainly not least, a huge thank you to all of the staff and volunteers at ARCH, words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for all that you did for us and for dad.

Memorial donations made to Light Haven Nursing Home (P.O. Box 87, 38 Desbarats Street, Bruce Mines, ON P0R 1C0) or to Algoma Residential Community Hospice “ARCH” (229 Fourth Line East, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 0B5) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa