Nipigon OPP – Two residents face Drug Trafficking Charges

Two Nipigon residents are facing drug trafficking charges following a search warrant execution in Nipigon.

On June 25, 2024, just after 1:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Nipigon OPP Detachment, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Harkness Street.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and psilocybin. Canadian currency and other items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result, Samantha HARDY, 31-years-old, and Mitchell ALCOCK, 31-years-old, both of Nipigon, have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and CDSA with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

ALCOCK has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on August 20, 2024. HARDY is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on June 28, 2024.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).