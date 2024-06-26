East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made after false name provided to officers

On June 23, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person who provided a false name.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. police were called to a financial institution downtown Elliot Lake. The complainant reported a female was asleep in the vestibule and wanted them removed from the property. Police offered alternative assistance to the female but needed to know her name first. The female provided a name and address but police could not determine accurate identification. After investigation, police learned the girl had provided a false name because she was currently on probation.

Melissa LANCE, 38-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 15, 2024.