Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made after false name provided to officers

On June 23, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person who provided a false name.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. police were called to a financial institution downtown Elliot Lake. The complainant reported a female was asleep in the vestibule and wanted them removed from the property. Police offered alternative assistance to the female but needed to know her name first. The female provided a name and address but police could not determine accurate identification. After investigation, police learned the girl had provided a false name because she was currently on probation.

Melissa LANCE, 38-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 15, 2024.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*