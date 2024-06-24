Men’s Night Golf – June 20th

134 Golfers – Overcast & cool temps
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckel
|Brandon Case
|Anders Morden
|32
|2nd
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Sedrik Rioux
|32
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Jarret Ralph
|33
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Anders Dereski
|Derek Hardy
|Spare
|34
|2nd
|Bill Matheson
|Ryan Cooke
|Greg Dumba
|34
|3rd
|Roger Gamache
|Gilbert Bouchard
|Guy Lachapelle
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Gamache
|Guy Lachapelle
|Kory Charbonneau
|35
|2nd
|Jeremi Lord
|Sam Vachon
|Adam Martelli
|36
|3rd
|Tony Thomas
|Eric Mitrikas
|Vic Sillanpaa
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Andre Roy
|Aiden Roy
|Derek Lamon
|36
|2nd
|Gilbert Bouchard
|Derek Shoppoff
|Spare
|36
|3rd
|John Simon
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray McGregor
|Mark Beland
|Petar Kusic
|37
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Andrew McKenzie
|37
|3rd
|Steph Gagnon
|Sheldon Lacroix
|Mitch Lemoyne
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Monte White
|Carson White
|James Morden
|38
|2nd
|Al Hardy
|John Scott
|Chris Morrison
|38
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Thibodeau
|Sandy Bernath
|Dan White
|39
|2nd
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Cooper
|41
|3rd
|Jason Cliff
|Jordan Cliff
|Kevin
|43
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Adam Domich
|Dean Domich
|Spare
|44
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Sedrik Rioux
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Rob Vernier
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Dylan Buckell
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Derek Hardy
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – James Roberge
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jarret Ralph
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mike Hogan
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $420
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Andre Champagne
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Paul Vachon
25’ Putt – No Winner, June 27th prize moves to $400 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 27th prize moves to $4,900 Cash