Men’s Night Golf – June 20th

134 Golfers – Overcast & cool temps

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckel Brandon Case Anders Morden 32
2nd Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Sedrik Rioux 32
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jarret Ralph 33
2nd Flight Score
1st Anders Dereski Derek Hardy Spare 34
2nd Bill Matheson Ryan Cooke Greg Dumba 34
3rd Roger Gamache Gilbert Bouchard Guy Lachapelle 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Roger Gamache Guy Lachapelle Kory Charbonneau 35
2nd Jeremi Lord Sam Vachon Adam Martelli 36
3rd Tony Thomas Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa 36
4th Flight Score
1st Andre Roy Aiden Roy Derek Lamon 36
2nd Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff Spare 36
3rd John Simon Peter Russ Paul Vachon 36
5th Flight Score
1st Ray McGregor Mark Beland Petar Kusic 37
2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Andrew McKenzie 37
3rd Steph Gagnon Sheldon Lacroix Mitch Lemoyne 37
6th Flight Score
1st Monte White Carson White James Morden 38
2nd Al Hardy John Scott Chris Morrison 38
3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 38
7th Flight Score
1st Kevin Thibodeau Sandy Bernath Dan White 39
2nd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Cooper 41
3rd Jason Cliff Jordan Cliff Kevin 43
8th Flight Score
1st Adam Domich Dean Domich Spare 44

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Sedrik Rioux
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Rob Vernier
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Dylan Buckell
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Derek Hardy
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – James Roberge
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jarret Ralph
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mike Hogan

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $420

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Andre Champagne
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Paul Vachon

25’ Putt – No Winner, June 27th prize moves to $400 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 27th prize moves to $4,900 Cash

