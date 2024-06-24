Men’s Night Golf – June 20th

134 Golfers – Overcast & cool temps

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckel Brandon Case Anders Morden 32 2nd Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Sedrik Rioux 32 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jarret Ralph 33 2nd Flight Score 1st Anders Dereski Derek Hardy Spare 34 2nd Bill Matheson Ryan Cooke Greg Dumba 34 3rd Roger Gamache Gilbert Bouchard Guy Lachapelle 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Roger Gamache Guy Lachapelle Kory Charbonneau 35 2nd Jeremi Lord Sam Vachon Adam Martelli 36 3rd Tony Thomas Eric Mitrikas Vic Sillanpaa 36 4th Flight Score 1st Andre Roy Aiden Roy Derek Lamon 36 2nd Gilbert Bouchard Derek Shoppoff Spare 36 3rd John Simon Peter Russ Paul Vachon 36 5th Flight Score 1st Ray McGregor Mark Beland Petar Kusic 37 2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Andrew McKenzie 37 3rd Steph Gagnon Sheldon Lacroix Mitch Lemoyne 37 6th Flight Score 1st Monte White Carson White James Morden 38 2nd Al Hardy John Scott Chris Morrison 38 3rd Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 38 7th Flight Score 1st Kevin Thibodeau Sandy Bernath Dan White 39 2nd Ray Chevrier Sebastian Chevrier Cooper 41 3rd Jason Cliff Jordan Cliff Kevin 43 8th Flight Score 1st Adam Domich Dean Domich Spare 44

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Sedrik Rioux

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Rob Vernier

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Dylan Buckell

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Derek Hardy

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – James Roberge

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Mike McCoy

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Jarret Ralph

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mike Hogan

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $420

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sedrik Rioux

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Andre Champagne

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Paul Vachon

25’ Putt – No Winner, June 27th prize moves to $400 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 27th prize moves to $4,900 Cash