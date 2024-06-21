Schreiber OPP – Military Ordnance Located

On June 17, 2024 officers from the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to assist with live military ordnance that was located within the 200 block of Ontario Street in the Township of Schreiber.

Members from the Schreiber and Nipigon Detachment (OPP) were supported by the Northwest Region Explosive Disposal Unit as well as 17 Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, and the Department of National Defence, Winnipeg.

The area was evacuated and the team moved the devices to a safe location for a controlled destruction.

(Assisted by the Schreiber and Terrace Bay Fire Departments)