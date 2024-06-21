Friday Morning News – June 21

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 7.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are three fires burning in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard ranges from low to high across most of the Northeast Region except for two areas of extreme fire hazard north of Cochrane and Kapuskasing.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Donald Sutherland has passed away after a long illness at the age of 88.
- The MMCC has tennis racquets to borrow if you want to try a game or two. Racquets are available by going in, or calling and reserving.
