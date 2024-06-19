Wednesday Morning News – June 19

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Region:
- There are currently 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region. Closed to Wawa is Sault Ste. Marie 5, a 0.7 hectare fire that is under control. This fire is located about 5 kilometres west of Goulais River Provincial Park.The fire hazard is moderate to high for most of the Northeast Region except for an area of low fire hazard value from Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa and stretching northeast to north of Timmins.
News Tidbits:
- At Wesdome’s AGM yesterday, June 18, 2024, Jacqueline Ricci and Bill Washington were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Grant Thornton LLP as auditor of the Company. Following the Meeting, the Board appointed Bill Washington as Interim Chair while it continues its search through an independent recruitment firm for a permanent Chair.
- Today, the Government of Ontario signed Letters of Confirmation that will support renewed partnerships with Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation. The commitments outlined in the Letters of Confirmation include an agreement to upgrade the roads that connect First Nations communities to the provincial highway network and contain funding for other community infrastructure and skills training programs for First Nations people, including in resource development.
