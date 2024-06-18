Villeneuve, Paul Daniel

February 26, 1964 – June 12, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul Daniel Villeneuve in his home on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, at the age of 60, after bravely battling his health.

Born to the late Paul Conrad and Murielle “Millie” Villeneuve, Paul was a loving father to Naveah and Josh (both predeceased), a cherished son, and a dear brother to Nicole “Niki” Villeneuve (Lee) of Sudbury and Dale (Michele) of Ottawa. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends.

Paul embraced life with boundless love and lived each day to the fullest. A man of humility, he was quick to apologize and never hesitated to express his love to those dear to him. Family was at the core of Paul’s world, and his unwavering devotion to his beloved mother was evident to all who knew him.

Known for his infectious laughter and jovial spirit, Paul made friends wherever he went. His witty humor and readiness to tease, often at his own expense, endeared him to many. He was compassionate and kind, with a heart as big and warm as he was. He would give the shirt off his back, even if were his last.

Growing up in Wawa, Ontario, Paul developed a lifelong passion for the outdoors through fishing and camping, often accompanied by a roaring fire and an ice cold beer. He was an avid reader, movie and music lover. Paul’s free spirit led him on numerous adventures throughout his life, each contributing to the colorful collection of stories he loved to share.

In his youth, Paul excelled as a talented carpenter, constructing homes and decks in Sudbury and beyond. He spent a decade in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, where he pursued his education and indulged his love for the outdoors as a lobster fisherman.

Returning to Sudbury in 2018, Paul found true happiness surrounded by family. Recently, he could be seen joyfully cruising around Sudbury on his scooter, greeting everyone with his trademark “Hey bud” or “Hi darlin’.”

Paul leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and cherished memories. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In accordance with Paul’s wishes, no formal service will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be welcomed.