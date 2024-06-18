One Day Heat Event Expected (White River – Dubreuilville)

- White River – Dubreuilville
EC warns that maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius today, with overnight minimum temperatures between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. Humidex values are expected to be in the mid to high 30s.
Areas near and along Lake Superior will likely experience slightly cooler daytime temperatures today. Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will not be hot enough for a heat warning to be issued.
