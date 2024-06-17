École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) to offer Hockey Canada Skills Academy Program starting in September 2024

It is with great pride that École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) will offer the Hockey Canada Skills Academy (HCAS) Program starting in September 2024. This specialized program, offered for the first time in Wawa, will allow grade 6 to 8 students with a passion for hockey to perfect their mastery of the sport within the framework of the school day.

This program is part of the grade 6, 7 or 8 physical education course with supervision from certified and experienced École Saint-Joseph staff. Students registered in this new program will be able to perfect their hockey skills at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. They will also receive specialized physical and cardiovascular training sessions. It is expected that some 20 students will participate in this program during the 2024-2025 school year. Registration fee is set at $300 per student. The fees will help cover certain costs related to the program including arena rental and equipment.

Aiming to enhance the educational experience of students by integrating hockey into the school day, this program will build confidence and self-esteem in participants while providing opportunities for academic and athletic development. The HCAS program seeks to allow all students who already play hockey to work on developing their technical and individual skills in the classroom and on the ice.

“A large number of girls and boys at École Saint-Joseph are passionate about hockey. This sport-studies program will enable them to live their passion for this sport and achieve success in their studies. Because of our fine tradition of academic and athletic excellence, it has been possible for us to meet the needs of our families and thus enrich our students’ journey at our school,” explains Mr. Michel Lavergne, principal of École Saint-Joseph.

