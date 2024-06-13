SIU Investigating After Multiple Officers Discharge Firearms at Man in Timmins Area

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding an interaction that occurred yesterday on Moose Island at Night Hawk Lake.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

On June 12, 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police was conducting an investigation into a 43-year-old male person of interest. Officers located the male.

At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire. Five officers discharged their firearms, but the man did not suffer any serious injury. One officer was struck.

The man was arrested.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. At this time, five subject officials, three witness officials and one civilian employee have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php