Charges Laid in Connection with Petawawa Man’s Death

Charges have been laid in connection with an ongoing investigation in Egan Township.

On May 23, 2024, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a deceased person in a wooded area in Egan Township. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Marcel THOMA of Petawawa, who was reported missing on May 18, 2024. His death was deemed a homicide.

On June 12, 2024, one person was apprehended by members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and taken into custody in the area of Night Hawk Lake, east of Timmins. During the interaction, an OPP officer was shot, transported to hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover from the injuries. The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate in relation to this incident.

As a result of the investigation, Lucas MACDONALD, age 43, of Egan Township, has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

First degree murder, s. 235(1)

Attempt to commit murder using firearm, s. 239(1)(a.1)

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins on June 14, 2024.

The investigation is continuing by the South Porcupine OPP and the OPP North East Region Crime Units under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Assistance was provided by OPP specialty units, including Critical Incident Command; TRU; Emergency Response Team; Tactical Emergency Medical Services; North East Criminal Operations; North East Regional Support Team; Canine Unit; Aviation; Snowmobile, ATV and Vessel Enforcement; and, South Porcupine OPP Detachment members, as well as members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

There are no further concerns for public safety. Thank you to members of the public and the media for their support and cooperation.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

