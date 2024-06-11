Three-day Program Promises Only Good News!

It’s almost summer and the Mather’s family could be headed to a camping trip, the beach, or even visiting grandparents for the weekend. Instead, Tammy and Zach Mathers and their daughter Faith are eagerly anticipating a three-day convention with a few thousand people who will come to hear exciting good news!

“The convention is a happy place,” said Faith of Wawa. “We get to see our friends and family there. There are things that kids can enjoy too. Video dramas that are bible based. You can take notes if you like and visit with people at lunchtime. It’s encouraging!”

One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Saint Marie, Ontario with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News”! convention series beginning the weekend of June 14-16, 2024. The free, three-day live event is expected to draw more than 2000 attendees to the city throughout the weekend – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotels and restaurants.

“We are excited to work once again with city officials in Sault Saint Marie to host our convention,” said Ian Russell, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “These conventions are a highlight of the year for thousands of people who want to experience some positivity in their lives, and we are happy to enjoy the program once again in this welcoming and hospitable city.”

The “Declare the Good News“! convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as…

Why We Don’t Fear Bad News

Why Do We Need Good News?

The Good News According to Jesus

Saturday features a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday morning. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.