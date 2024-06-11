SSM’s 2024 Queen Street Cruise is back!

Calling all cars! 2024’s Queen Street Cruise is back along Foster Drive, Roberta Bondar Pavilion, and the North Civic/Brewery lots on June 14th and 15th! If you haven’t registered yet, preregistration closes June 11TH! Attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the event to enjoy a seamless registration process upon arrival.

On Friday night, make your way to the North Civic Lot by 6 p.m. Entrance to the event will be along Russ Ramsay Way. A parade of vehicles will be leaving to cruise down Queen and Bay Street with whatever you’ve got: car, motorcycle, truck, anything!

Local band Boneyard will be shredding the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. along Foster Drive. Many food and snack vendors available on-site including Pino’s, Low n’ Slow, Beaver Tails and Nova Grill! Features from local dealerships including Northside Volkswagen, Mazda and Toyota, Maitland Ford Lincoln, Prouse Motors and Northshore Sports & Auto.

Saturday’s Show n’ Shine car show opens with registration starPng at 9 a.m. Boneyard returns to the Pavilion stage, along with all of the food vendors for your hunger needs! This year’s event features 11 prize categories with prizes from IDA/Sweet GreePngs, McDougall Fuels, Mr. Sparkles Car Wash and Princess Auto. A beer garden available both days on location.

Sault Area Hospital FoundaPon will be on site selling 5 Car Draw Pckets, with prize vehicles on display.

Live on location, the Sault Area Hospital FoundaPon 5 Car Draw $10,000 early-bird draw takes place Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Ticket sales close at 2:00 p.m.

To have your 5 Car Draw Pcket included in this early-bird draw, you must have purchased your ticket by 2:00 p.m. Please note that any ticket purchased ader 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th will not be entered into the early-bird draw.)

Gateway Casino Sault Ste. Marie is hosting a Queen Street Cruise Casino Night on Saturday evening with a feature menu throughout the 14th and 15th. along with live entertainment by Angry Joe and the Growlers from 9pm to midnight. Gateway Casino will be drawing 5 car detailing packages Saturday night at the Casino with one on the hour every hour from 7 pm-11pm. Gateway Casino Sault Ste. Marie will have a tent on Cruise grounds as well with giveaways.

We thank our sponsors Tourism Sault Ste. Marie, Pino’s Get Fresh, Gateway Casino, Northside Group, IDA/Sweet GreePngs, CIBC Wood Gundy, Frankie’s AutomoPve, Mr. Sparkles Car Wash, BDO, Maitland Ford Lincoln, Prouse Motors, Metallo’s Mini Mart, Princess Auto, Gary Trembinski EXIT Realty True North, McDougall Energy, Northshore Sports & Auto, I-500

Snowmobile Race, Wacky Wings Lake Street, Beaver Tails, Low n’ Slow, Nova Grill and Fratelli’s.