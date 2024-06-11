Just after midnight, Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for a large swath of Northern Ontario:
- Wawa – Dubreuilville – White River – Pukaskwa
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park, and areas shown in grey
EC warns that some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Temperatures are expected to drop to or near the freezing mark early Tuesday morning. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
