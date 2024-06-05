Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 8.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- Cochrane 9 is a 1500 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. Five crews are committed to this fire. The fire hazard varies from moderate to high across the Northeast Fire Region except for Espanola which currently has a low fire hazard.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – June 5 - June 5, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – June 3 - June 4, 2024
- Hwy 17 (West of Marathon) OPEN one Lane - June 3, 2024