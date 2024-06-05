Thank You – Michipicoten Wado Kai Karate

On behalf of Michipicoten Wado Kai Karate, I would like to express our deepest gratitude for all the contributions our town provided for our 50th Anniversary Karate in Wawa Tournament and Black Belt Grading held April 26th-28th 2024 here in Wawa. Firstly, to our sister clubs, Wawa Wado Kai and Dubreilville Wado Kai for their support, ideas, and many efforts along the way.

Thank you goes to Alamos Gold, Wilderness Helicopters and Wesdome for their generous cash donations which helped fund our many locations over the weekend. Jordan, owner of The Philly Wawa Hoagie who donated a delicious meal to the participants in the blackbelt grading which took place Sunday, May 28th. Judy Page Moore hosted a wonderful light lunch in her new establishment. Heidi McLaren donated one of her Airbnb houses that we used to house some of the highly respected Sensei who embarked on a long travel North. Also, the hosts of our home dojo, the Legion Branch 429 for opening their facilities and making a wonderful dinner for all after the tournament Saturday.

Thank you as well for the support from so many of local businesses; Green Cabin Pottery, Mindful Hobbies, The Untraditional Baker (Thea Desgagne), Hope’s Confectionery Delight, Blue Canoe (Laura Mitchell), Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, Canadian Tire, Red Apple, Wawa Pharmacy, Big Bear, Subway, A touch of Whimsical (Helene Bradley), John’s Independent Grocer, Bodylines by Crack, Rotary Club of Wawa, Bob’s Garage, AJ’s Pizza, Superior Outfitters, Leah Isosaari, Wawa Rent-All & Repair and Project Blue Light Sault Ste Marie.

These precious donations supported our tournament fundraising efforts, assisted Sensei Dustin Wenmann’s journey to recovery, and helped encourage all karate in Wawa.

Finally, a special thank you to Trudeau Foto photography for coming out and capturing the event.